April 20, 2023 10:33 PM
Published 10:41 PM

New threads for the Birds! Cardinals unveil new uniforms for 2023 season

Arizona Cardinals

The Cards released three brand new uniforms set to make their debut next season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Cardinals will look a bit different the next time they step on the gridiron.

On Thursday, the team released three new uniforms set to debut for the 2023 season.

Both a home and away uniform were revealed along with an alternate option.

Home uniforms will feature an all red look with both the jersey and pants sporting the Cardinal's primary color. It will also have "Arizona" placed across the chest.

The new away uniforms will be all white with red lettering. Two red stripes and one silver stripe will be featured on the jerseys sleeves, with a similar pattern going down the pants.

Arizona's alternate uniforms will be just like the away uniforms, but with a primary color of black.

The team says the uniforms took three years to design in collaboration with Nike, the uniform supplier of the NFL.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

