The Lady Matadors are getting hot at the right time as they use two big offensive games to sweep a doubleheader against the Panthers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western softball defeated the Paradise Valley Panthers in both games of their Tuesday doubleheader.

The Lady Matadors took the first game 8-0, and the second game 10-2.

For the full recap of both games, you can find more here.