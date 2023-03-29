Cibola baseball drops third straight game, falls to O’Connor 8-5 at home

The Raiders were able to keep things interesting early, but eventually fell to lose their third straight game - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola baseball lost their Wednesday afternoon matchup to the O'Connor Eagles 8-5.

The loss is the third straight for the Raiders, who have opened up the season with just two wins in eight games so far.

Cibola quickly found themselves down 1-0 after the top of the first inning, giving up another two runs an inning later.

However, lightning would strike in the bottom of the second.

A lead-off double from Rodrigo Orozco-Araiza eventually led to a bases loaded scenario.

Then, with Erik Garcia up at the plate, a wild pitch found the backstop, allowing Marc Cuadros to slide into home to put the Raiders on the board.

In that same at-bat, Garcia would then send a base-hit up the middle to bring in two more runs and tie things up at three.

However, Cibola would go on to give up five more runs en route to the loss.

The Raiders will look to snap the losing streak when they head on the road to face Desert Vista (13-3-2).