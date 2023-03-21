Bobby Hurley, Arizona State agree to two-year contract extension

Following a season in which he guided the Sun Devils earned an NCAA tournament victory, Hurley will now lead ASU through the 2026 season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State mens basketball will still be under the direction of head coach Bobby Hurley for the foreseeable future.

On Tuesday, Arizona State announced a two-year contract extension for Hurley, who is coming off one of his best seasons leading the Sun Devils.

In the 2022-23 season, Hurley led ASU to an NCAA tournament appearance for the third time as head coach.

The Sun Devils finished the season with a record of 23-14, the most wins in a season during Hurley's tenure.

"It's an honor to continue my journey as the head basketball coach at Arizona State University," Hurley said in a press release.

Hurley has even led a team ranked as high as third in the AP Poll, back in the 2017 season.

Last season, the Sun Devils finished fifth in the Pac-12 conference with a record of 11-9.

"I'm looking forward to building off our success this season and taking the program to greater heights in the future," Hurley said.