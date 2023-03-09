Antelope baseball’s late comeback not enough, fall 6-5 to Mayer at home

The Rams found themselves down 3-0 after the first inning, and despite scoring three runs in the seventh, couldn't do enough to get the win - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Antelope baseball dropped their matchup against Mayer 6-5 at home on Thursday afternoon.

The Rams found themselves down early after allowing three runs in the top of the first.

Starting pitcher Abel Nuñez was the one who allowed the three runs, but he would give his team a chance to come back.

Nuñez would allow no more runs in his outing, also striking out five.

Eventually, Antelope would find a spark. In the seventh inning, down 6-2, the Rams would score three runs to make it a one-run ballgame.

Unfortunately for Antelope, the four-run deficit would prove to be a bit too much.

Thursday's loss brings the Rams to a record of 1-1 to start the year.

On Friday March 10, they'll wrap up their three-game home-stand and take on the Bagdad Sultans.