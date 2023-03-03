Rivalry walk-off! Kings take down undefeated Criminals for second win of the season

The Kings took down their crosstown rival via a walk-off to spoil the Criminals unbeaten start to the year - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's still a relatively new year for Kofa baseball, but the Kings may already have their win of the year.

Kofa sophomore Jose Castro walked it off in the ninth inning to take down their unbeaten crosstown rival in the Yuma Criminals.

Yuma was off to a 5-0 start to their season before Friday's loss.

After scoring two runs in each of the first two innings, the Kings were shutout by the Criminals for six straight innings.

Yuma entered the ninth leading by one, thanks to scoring in the top of the ninth inning.

But the Kings would storm back for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to come away with the 4-3 victory.

Kofa will next be in action on the road against Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, Calif. on Wednesday March 8.

As for Yuma, they'll look to get back to the win column on Monday March 6, as they take on Cibola.