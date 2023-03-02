Cibola softball earns third win as Salcido gets six strikeouts in just three innings

The Raiders used an explosive offensive second inning to get them to a record of 3-4 to start the year - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola softball defeated the Browne Bruins 13-3 on Thursday to get to a record of 3-4 on the season.

The Raiders used dominant performances in both facets of the game to get the win.

Perhaps the biggest reason for the win came in the bottom of the second.

Cibola scored six runs in the inning, including a base-hit from junior Destiny Martinez with the bases loaded to bring in two.

The Raiders would go on to score seven more runs for a total of 13, thier most in a game this season.

Pitching was also stellar for the Raiders, as the starting pitcher, senior Miranda Salcido, struck-out six in three innings of work.

Senior Maleia Padilla would come on in relief, also going for three innings and striking out six.

Cibola's next matchup will come at home against local rival Yuma. The game will take place Monday, March 6 at 3:45 p.m.