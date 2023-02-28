Yuma baseball continues hot start, shuts out Peoria to get to 5-0

The Criminals fantastic start to the season keeps on going, as they win their home opener to remain undefeated - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Criminals baseball has come out of the gates blazing hot. Following a 4-0 appearance in the Cowboy Up tournament out in Tucson, the Criminals continued their great start with a win in their home opener.

The Criminals defeated the Peoria Panthers 4-0 in their home opener at Doan Field on Tuesday.

For an offense that scored 55 runs in its first four games, Tuesday was a change of pace.

Yuma was shutout through the first five innings, as pitching was able to maintain the shutout.

Then in the sixth inning, the Crims reached home plate four times, thanks in part to two RBI's from Deven Aguirrebarrena.

Yuma will look to continue their impressive start on Wednesday, as they head on the road to Deer Valley to take on the Skyhawks. First pitch is at 3:45 p.m.