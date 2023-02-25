San Luis boys soccer misses chance at state title, falls to Perry 2-0

The Sidewinders faced an early deficit and struggled to capitalize on their offensive chances as they fell for the fourth time in the state title game

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In what was otherwise a storybook season, San Luis boys soccer lost in the AIA 6A championship game to Perry 2-0.

The Sidewinders would find themselves down early, as Perry's Hudson Deutsch scored on a top shelf goal over Sidewinder keeper Alejandro Pena.

It was a position the Sidewinders have not found themselves in very much this season, and something that presented a challenge early on.

Several shots in the first half were saved by Perry junior goalkeeper Carson Pridie, including a free kick from San Luis' Misael Meza with about five minutes left in the first half.

A bicycle kick from Josh Quezada also was saved with Pridie's leg just minutes later.

Going to the half down 1-0, San Luis would need to start capitalizing on their chances.

Instead, the Sidewinders would then give up another goal to start the second half, as the score reached what would end up being the final.

"They had six opportunities overall, we had 30, it's a little bit of feeling we could have done more" Rojas said.

San Luis will now send off 13 seniors from the program, many of which were key contributors to the Sidewinder defense.

The Sidewinder back line finished the year giving up a total of only six goals.

"The defenders were impressive all season," Rojas said.

After the game, many Sidewinders could be seen consoling each other out on the sideline.

"It's really tough, like they say we built a family, it's just hard to say goodbye to them," Rojas said.

San Luis finishes the year with a record of 16-1, including their third straight undefeated regular season.