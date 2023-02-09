Fans without Super Bowl tickets still flocking to Phoenix to get premium football experience

The Super Bowl Experience gives fans the chance to do unique activities and even meet players - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thousands of fans will be making the trip to Phoenix for Super Bowl 57, many of which, won’t even be at the game.

A lot, coming for the many events going on throughout the city.

The hub can be found at the Phoenix Convention Center for the Super Bowl experience.

Prior to the big game, thousands of fans came for the NFL’s biggest fan experience.

Offering fans a chance to do all kinds of activities.

Former Arizona Cardinals players Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer played with some local kids.

Displays featuring memorabilia of all 32 NFL teams were out, and even games where people could test their football skills were available.

Daniel Felix is a Phoenix resident, who brought his family out for the fun.

He’s actually not seeing the convention for the first time.

Coming when the Super Bowl was last played in Glendale, for Super Bowl XLIX.

“It’s all you know, an experience like they say. Im not going to the Super Bowl, it’s a little pricey,” Felix said.

Other fans, like Daniel Tierney, and his sons Seamus and Daniel Jr. made the trip all the way from New Jersey.

The family, adopting the Philadelphia Eagles as their temporary team, but mainly coming to Arizona for their passion of the game.

“Well we love football, and unfortunately our two teams, the Jets and the Seahawks, are not here, but we figured we’d come out and see the experience,” Tierney said.

Tierney and his family also won’t be at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

But Daniel does want one thing to be known.

“If anyone has a ticket they would like to give me for the game, that would be great.”

The convention will be running until Saturday.

The cost is just $20 to get in, it opens again at 3:00 p.m., and 10 a.m. on Saturday.