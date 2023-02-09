AIA state play-in preview
Several local teams vie for chance to reach state tournament on Thursday and Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The postseason has arrived for several teams on the Yuma side of the Desert Southwest.
All that remains is a play-in victory to reach their respective state tournaments.
Here's the schedules for each of our local teams:
Boys Soccer
- 6A Division
- #14 Cibola vs #19 Gilbert - Thursday, 6:00 p.m., Raider Field
- #2 San Luis has received a bye and an automatic bid to the state tournament, they will play on Tuesday, Feb. 14 against an opponent to be determined later
- 5A Division
- #18 Kofa at #15 South Mountain - Thursday, 6:00 p.m.
Girls Soccer
- 6A Division
- #14 Gila Ridge at #19 Marana - Thursday, 6:00 p.m., Arizona Western College
Boys Basketball
- 6A Division
- #21 Cibola vs #22 Red Mountain - Friday, 7:00 p.m., Raider Gym
- 3A Division
- #4 Yuma Catholic has received a bye in the state tournament, they will play on Saturday Feb. 18 against a opponent to be determined later
Girls Basketball
- 6A Division
- #17 Cibola vs #28 Queen Creek - Thursday, 7:00 p.m., Raider Gym
- #30 Gila Ridge at #15 Highland - Thursday, 6:00 p.m.
- 3A Division
- #3 Yuma Catholic has received a bye in the first round of the tournament, they will play at home on Friday Feb. 17 against an opponent to be determined later