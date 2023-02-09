Skip to Content
AIA state play-in preview

Luis Lopez

Several local teams vie for chance to reach state tournament on Thursday and Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The postseason has arrived for several teams on the Yuma side of the Desert Southwest.

All that remains is a play-in victory to reach their respective state tournaments.

Here's the schedules for each of our local teams:

Boys Soccer

  • 6A Division
    • #14 Cibola vs #19 Gilbert - Thursday, 6:00 p.m., Raider Field
    • #2 San Luis has received a bye and an automatic bid to the state tournament, they will play on Tuesday, Feb. 14 against an opponent to be determined later
  • 5A Division
    • #18 Kofa at #15 South Mountain - Thursday, 6:00 p.m.

Girls Soccer

  • 6A Division
    • #14 Gila Ridge at #19 Marana - Thursday, 6:00 p.m., Arizona Western College

Boys Basketball

  • 6A Division
    • #21 Cibola vs #22 Red Mountain - Friday, 7:00 p.m., Raider Gym
  • 3A Division
    • #4 Yuma Catholic has received a bye in the state tournament, they will play on Saturday Feb. 18 against a opponent to be determined later

Girls Basketball

  • 6A Division
    • #17 Cibola vs #28 Queen Creek - Thursday, 7:00 p.m., Raider Gym
    • #30 Gila Ridge at #15 Highland - Thursday, 6:00 p.m.
  • 3A Division
    • #3 Yuma Catholic has received a bye in the first round of the tournament, they will play at home on Friday Feb. 17 against an opponent to be determined later

