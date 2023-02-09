AIA state play-in preview

Several local teams vie for chance to reach state tournament on Thursday and Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The postseason has arrived for several teams on the Yuma side of the Desert Southwest.

All that remains is a play-in victory to reach their respective state tournaments.

Here's the schedules for each of our local teams:

Boys Soccer

6A Division #14 Cibola vs #19 Gilbert - Thursday, 6:00 p.m., Raider Field #2 San Luis has received a bye and an automatic bid to the state tournament, they will play on Tuesday, Feb. 14 against an opponent to be determined later



5A Division #18 Kofa at #15 South Mountain - Thursday, 6:00 p.m.



Girls Soccer

6A Division #14 Gila Ridge at #19 Marana - Thursday, 6:00 p.m., Arizona Western College



Boys Basketball

6A Division #21 Cibola vs #22 Red Mountain - Friday, 7:00 p.m., Raider Gym

3A Division #4 Yuma Catholic has received a bye in the state tournament, they will play on Saturday Feb. 18 against a opponent to be determined later



Girls Basketball