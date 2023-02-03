Skip to Content
February 3, 2023
Cibola girls basketball takes down Kofa big in regular season finale

The Lady Raiders used an opening 10-0 run to propel themselves to their 18th win on the season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola girls basketball defeated Kofa 78-19 on Friday night.

The Lady Raiders came out of the gates swinging, going on a 10-0 run to open the game.

After that, Cibola wouldn't look back as they'd go on to have a great offensive night.

The game was the season finale for both Kofa and Cibola.

As for the Lady Raiders, they now await their path to the postseason to see what's next.

