Cibola boys soccer takes down Gila Ridge in extra time at Veterans Memorial Stadium

A late penalty for the Hawks tied the game at 1-1, but the Raiders took care of business in extra time for their eighth win on the season - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola boys soccer defeated Gila Ridge 3-2 in extra time at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Raiders maintained a 1-0 lead for most of regulation, but a handball in the box from Esteban Bosquet gifted a late penalty to the Hawks.

Gila Ridge's Jose Guzman then came on to convert the kick, tying the game with just two minutes to go.

In extra time, another handball would be called, but this time, it was against the Hawks.

A ball sent into the box by Cibola's Christian Quintero bounced and hit the hand of the Hawks' Mikey Galaz.

Nathaniel Claudio would then come on to convert the penalty, and Osvaldo Lastra would score another just moments after to give the Raiders a 3-1 lead.

Eventually, Cibola would hang on for their eighth win on the season, snapping a two-game losing streak.

The Raiders' next game will be their regular season finale, coming on the road against Carl Hayden on Friday Feb. 3.

As for the Hawks, their last game will come at home against San Luis on Thursday Feb. 2.