Phoenix Suns visibly frustrated in Game 6 loss

Suns on their heels once again, this time it's a game seven - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was all Dallas from the opening tip. The Phoenix Suns will head back home after getting blown out with a final score of 113-86.

The Suns are on their heels once more this postseason, but this time with everything on the line. Two words, game seven.

The last time the Suns were faced with a game seven was in 2006 against the Los Angeles Clippers where they advanced. However, the suns are 4 in 5 when it comes to game sevens.

The Suns were visibly frusturated in the third quarter as nothing was going down for them. Coach of the year Monty Williams says they need to take the Mavericks seriously.

“We need to sit on this, we need to understand that team is a really good basketball team,” he said.

Meanwhile during the game, ESPN's Richard Jefferson said Chris Paul isn't playing like he used to.

"This is the fourth straight game that Chirs Paul isn't playing like Chris Paul," Jefferson said on the game six broadcast.

The veteran point guard only hit 13 points in 36 minutes. Devon Booker on the other hand hit 19 points in 39 points.

Booker said they can't be so careless with the basketball.

"Turnovers, I had eight, Chris had five, that's not like us," he said.

The pressure will now be on the Suns to win game seven if they want to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Word on the hardwood, when it comes to game sevens, home court advantage doesn't matter.