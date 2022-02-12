Curley Culp preview

We bring you a sneak peak on the life a Yuma legend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As we approach Super Bowl Sunday, one of Yuma's own is one of the few to accomplish winning the big game.

Yuma Criminal graduate Curley Culp rose from his humble beginnings to become a National Football League icon, who lives on in the memories of his loved ones and fans alike.

The people who knew him while he was growing up in Yuma knew that his intelligence and athletic ability would take him far in life.

“You know, they called him the Puma from Yuma because he was fast like a cat. And Sports Illustrated Magazine. That's what they called him, the Puma from Yuma. And he kind of revolution, revolutionized the position of nose tackle.” Tom Daniel - Curley Culp's former wrestling coach

In a News 11 exclusive report, we'll chronicle the life and legacy of Curley Culp from the perspective of the Yuma residents that knew and loved him.

We invite you to watch "The Legend of Curley Culp," a News 11 exclusive, this coming Sunday night at the conclusion of the Super Bowl.