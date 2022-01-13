Epic showdown

San Luis boys soccer edges Cibola

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - As the prep boys soccer season begins to hit the home stretch with less than a month before the start of the playoffs, 2 area unbeaten teams crossed paths on Wednesday night.

Both the San Luis Sidewinders and Cibola Raiders came into their 1st meeting of the season with identical 6-0 records.

The Sidewinders came in with the #3 state ranking and the Raiders at #6; both in the 6A Division.

This match would live up to it's billing, as it would be highly contested from start to finish.

The 1st half would be a defensive struggle, as both teams wouldn't be able to capitalize on their respective scoring chances.

The sole goal in the entire contest wouldn't come until early in the 2nd half, when Misael Meza rolled his shot by Gabriel Yanez; proving to be the match winner.

These 2 teams will meet for the 2nd and final time of the season on January 25th.