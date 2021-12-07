Remembering a Yuma legend

A former Yuma Criminals quarterback shares memories of Curley Culp

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - If you live in the Desert Southwest and aspire to go pro in the sport you love to play and someone tells you that "you can't do it because you're from a small town," Curley Culp would have told you otherwise.

It's already well documented that Culp is a Yuma sports legend.

Back in the early 1960's, he thrived as an undefeated state champion wrestler for the Yuma Criminals in his junior and senior years.

This coupled with his outstanding play as a lineman for the navy and white, before graduating in 1964.

He went on to wrestle and play football for Arizona State, before taking his talents to the NFL with the Houston Oilers and the Kansas City Chiefs, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs his rookie year in the league.

Long after the end of his 13 year playing career, Culp was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2013.

The 1st ever nose tackle to play in the NFL died of pancreatic cancer on November 27th.

Longtime friend and former Criminals quarterback Tim Painter shares his personal reflections of Culp's life and legacy.

"He was an all American guy. I mean everybody liked him. Very easy to like. A smiling giant if you want for a better term. He just was so well liked. He was very popular at school. Never said anything bad about anybody, and always had a smile on his face. (There's) Always gonna be a hole in my heart because Curley is gone. I like to think that those of us who remember him, who were with him when we were younger, are going to make sure that his legacy, which is already well established, will even grow larger and in honor of Curley, and the city of Yuma, and Yuma High School." Tim Painter - Former Yuma Criminals quarterback (1964 YHS graduate)

Talks are currently underway by the Yuma High School Hall of Fame selection committee to make a push to erect a statue in honor of Curley Culp.