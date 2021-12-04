Hawks boys soccer dominates
Gila Ridge secures blowout win over Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Coming off a convincing road win over the Brawley Wildcats to open up the regular season, the Gila Ridge boys soccer team would have the task of not having a let-down against the upset minded Yuma Criminals.
There would be no upset on Friday night.
The Hawks would soar to a 7-0 win to improve it's overall record to 2-0.
Both Ridge's Paul Johns and Luis Toledo led the way with 2 goals each.
The Hawks next play on the road at Southwest next Wednesday, while Yuma visits San Luis next Thursday.
Comments