Hawks boys soccer dominates

Gila Ridge secures blowout win over Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Coming off a convincing road win over the Brawley Wildcats to open up the regular season, the Gila Ridge boys soccer team would have the task of not having a let-down against the upset minded Yuma Criminals.

There would be no upset on Friday night.

The Hawks would soar to a 7-0 win to improve it's overall record to 2-0.

Both Ridge's Paul Johns and Luis Toledo led the way with 2 goals each.

The Hawks next play on the road at Southwest next Wednesday, while Yuma visits San Luis next Thursday.

