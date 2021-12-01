Raiders boys basketball clips Eagle’s wings

Cibola wins in season opener over Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Dennis Ponder era with Cibola boys basketball began on Tuesday night, as the Raiders opened up their regular season against former AWC Matador Danilo Montiali and the Southwest Eagles.

The Gold and Black would start out "red hot" with a 20-4 advantage after the 1st quarter, thanks to hot starts by Jonah Ponder and Derek Stanley; who finished with 11 points and 10 point respectively.

Even though the Eagles would try to put a dent in the Raider's momentum, thanks to the 20 point performance by Leo Castillo, the Raiders would come away with the 62-27 victory.

Cibola's Bennett Meyer-Wills finished with a game high of 12 points and Jared Arias also contributed with 11 points in the win.