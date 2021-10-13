AWC volleyball gets payback

Sports

Lady Mats defeat Eastern AZ

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After suffering their 1st conference loss against Eastern Arizona in 4 sets in late September, Arizona Western College volleyball was looking for some revenge at home on Wednesday night.

The Lady Matadors gave the Gila Monsters a taste of their medicine, as they came through with a 4 set win at "the House" on the campus of Arizona Western College.

Anny Montano led the Lady Mats in kills with 16, while teammate Naomy Vergez also came through with 11 kills.

Natalia Slazynska racked up 5 aces, while El Cento native Allesandra Arellano led AWC with 17 digs.

The 25-21, 25-27, 25-13 & 25-15 win keeps the Lady Mats atop of the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference standings with only 5 matches remaining in the regular season.

AWC next travels to Phoenix College this Friday night with a 7 pm opening serve.