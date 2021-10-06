San Luis swim overtakes Yuma

Sports

Sidewinders narrowly edges the Criminals

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Criminals swimming team played host to the San Luis Sidewinders on Wednesday afternoon.

On the boy's side, Julian Alvarez of San Luis claimed 1st place in the 100-yard breathe stroke competition, while the Sidewinder's Carina Esquer won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races.

The Sidewinders boys team would narrowly defeat the Crims, by a total team score of 54-47.

The San Luis girls would also prevail over Yuma by the overall score of 48-39.