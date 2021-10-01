Lady Raiders clip the Hawks

Sports

Cibola defeats Gila Ridge in 3 sets; sweeps season series.

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - 9 days ago, the Gila Ridge Hawks and Cibola Lady Raiders cross-town rivalry lived up to it's billing, as the 1st meeting of the season between them wasn't settled until the 5th set.

The Gold and Black came out on top in that one.

On Thursday night, the rivalry renewed on Yuma's East side at the Hawk's Nest at Gila Ridge.

This time around, the Lady Raiders would set the tone.

In the 1st set, Cibola got off to a quick start, building an early lead that they wouldn't let go; as they would sweep the Hawks in 3 sets.

Lady Raiders Middle Blocker Rori Hoffmeyer helped greatly in that effort, winding up with 9 blocks and 16 kills on the night.

Delaney Ott also made a great contribution with 19 kills and 4 blocks.

Even with the tough loss, the Hawk's Amaya Evans delivered 10 kills and 2 blocks.

Teammate Hannah Parks came through with 3 aces and 10 digs.

The 25-14, 25-22 and 25-21 victory for Cibola gives them the season series sweep over Gila Ridge.