Holtville sweeps Yuma

Lady Vikings snatch 20th win of the season

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Lady Vikings are playing with a vengeance this Fall, since the 2020 season cancellation due to COVID-19.

The Lady Vikes are running an impressive overall record of 19-5 with an unbeaten record in the Imperial Valley League.

Meanwhile, the Yuma Lady Criminals under Head Coach Tiffany Arriola are trying to turn around the long-time losing culture of their program; only notching a single win this season so far.

On Wednesday night, the Lady Crims were hopeful to land an upset at the expense of the Lady Vikings on their home floor.

By the time the match was all said and done, it wouldn't play out that way.

From start to finish, the Lady Vikings controlled the pace in their 3-set win over the Lady Crims.

Holtville's Lillie Strahm was key in the victory, as she delivered 28 assists in the Lady Vikings win.

Kamryn Walker was also stellar for Holtville, coming away with 13 aces and 3 kills on the night.

Teammate Jasmine Garewal also came through with 8 kills of her own.

The 25-10, 25-13 and 25-11 result improves Holtville's overall record to 20-5, while Yuma falls to 1-10.

Holtville will next play at Southwest next Tuesday, while Yuma will host San Luis on Monday.



