NFL legend comes to Yuma

Hall of famer Rod Woodson ready to meet local fans

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - One of the greatest National Football League players of all-time is paying a visit to the Desert Southwest.

Super Bowl champion and NFL hall of fame member Rod Woodson took time to give his pearls of wisdom to all our area prep football athletes with aspirations of one day playing on Sundays.

"You're a student athlete. That means, you're a student first and an athlete second. Get your degree. Be it the end all, get your degree, educate yourself. Even if you play five years in the National Football League, You're 28 years old when you get out. You know, what are you gonna do for the rest of your life? So, you know, it is great dream to have. But I think at the end, all the kids to be worried about educating themselves, getting a degree from college, and further their careers after the sports are done." Rod Woodson - NFL hall of famer and Super Bowl champion

For a chance to come "face to face" with one of the best defensive football players of all time in Rod Woodson, he is hosting a "meet and greet" Saturday afternoon (9/18) at the Quechan Casino Resort.

The event is open to the public and free of charge, going from 1 pm to 3 pm.