Matadors stay undefeated

Sports

Men's soccer team shuts out Scottsdale

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The 12th ranked Arizona Western College Men's soccer team continued it's early season unbeaten streak, as they defeated the Scottsdale Fighting Artichokes by a final score of 7 to 0.

Michele Signorelli led the way for the Mats, securing a hat trick of goals, scoring 2 of them to start the 1st half.

Federico Caronte, Burak Cuban and Amarah Sidibe also chipped in goals in the Mats win.

Goalkeeper Atsuki Sato had a quiet night, only mustering 2 saves in AWC's shutout performance.

The win elevates AWC's early season record to 7-0.