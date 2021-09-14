Monday night thriller

Sports

Raiders stun Raven in overtime

LAS VEGAS, Nev., (KYMA, KECY) - For the 1st time, the Las Vegas Raiders had a true home field advantage at Allegiant Stadium with the inclusion of the home fans.

The environment would eventually pay off for the Silver and Black, as the Raiders would rally to pull off an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Raiders had to recover from an early 14-0 deficit, and then would have to score 17 4th quarter points to force the game into overtime.

After a sac on Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr would dial up a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones to give Vegas the 33-27 win.