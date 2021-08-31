Prep Football Preview: Brawley Wildcats

Sports

Cats led by talented Junior class

BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley football brings it's "1 game at a time" mentality to the program's latest rebuild.

The Wildcats are coming off a solid Spring campaign, led in large part by it's talented Sophomore class.

Now Juniors, these 25 student athletes are now bigger, stronger, and faster; also making up most of the team's current roster.

Even though the Cats took tough losses to San Diego powers Mater Dei Catholic and Valley Center, Head Coach Jon Self says that the experience of playing in these games will serve his team well for the rest of the season.

Brawley's defense has a lot of new starters infused in the lineup, but will be anchored by it's back 7 players; including linebackers Chris Camillo and Mario Cazares.

Both offensive and defensive lines will also have a new cast of characters for the most part, but expect the Cat's "bread and butter" to continue to be the rushing game.

The running attack should be the a force to be reckoned with again this Fall, led by Senior back Isaiah Young.

The biggest key to the success of the Cats this Fall could come down to the continued development of 3rd year starting quarterback Ethan Gutierrez.

"I just hope that you know, Ethan already has a definitely an above average skill set. And he is a competitor and, you know, I just hope that he just keeps honing his, his, You know what he what he needs to do to get better all the time. And, you know, just keeps working to be a leader, and continue to get us victories." Jon Self - Brawley Wildcats Head Football Coach

The Cats will play their 3rd consecutive road game to start the season, vying to get the program's 1st win of the Fall, as they pay a visit to Indio this Thursday night.