AWC Volleyball wins season opener

Sports

Lady Matadors get a 4-set triumph to open up the AWC Volleyball Invitational

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - For the 1st time since 2019, Arizona Western College Volleyball opens up season play for the Fall.

The COVID-19 Pandemic pushed last year's season to the Spring.

With a much shorter offseason, the Lady Matadors tipped off in their annual AWC Volleyball Invitational, beginning earlier tonight.

They would square off against the Southern Nevada Coyotes in what would a fairly contested battle much of the night.

The Lady Mats would trail at some point in each of the 1st 3 sets, before winning 2 of them.

This would set up a 4th set, where AWC's confidence was on display, as the Lady Mats would open up a large lead that they would protect the rest of the way to earn the season opening victory.

Anny Montaño would lead the Lady Mats with 10 kills, 4 aces and 10 digs.

This while El Centro native Alessandra Arellano played excellent in the back row, notching herself 14 digs and 3 aces.

Connie Silva and Daniela Jiminez would also combine for 15 kills in the win.

The Lady Mats will next take on Lee College in the AWC Invitational on Friday night at "The House" on the AWC campus.

The start time for the match will be at 7 pm local time.