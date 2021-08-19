Prep Football Preview: Central Spartans

Sports

2-man quarterback battle headlines fall camp

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Central Spartans Football is primed for another season with high expectations.

Since the arrival of Head Coach Rookie Peña 4 seasons ago, the Spartans have become the dominant force in the Imperial Valley almost overnight.

In addition to going unbeaten in this past Spring's condensed season, Central has notched 10-plus win campaigns the previous 3 years before that.

The race to fill the starting quarterback spot is the main headline with this team, as it is coming down to Holtville transfer Damien Rodriguez and Senior Hayden Hernandez; which won't likely be decided until game time of their week #1 home opener against Mount Carmel this Friday.

Despite the recent graduation of players in key positions, including the entire defensive line; the program's expectations for ongoing success on the field remain sky high.

"Those are the expectations here a Central. You know, obviously I tell the kids when you, when you play at Cal Jones Field, then that's what the expectations are. And, obviously, to make a run for the IVL title and the playoff run. So those are, those are very well attainable goals. At the end of the day, our ultimate goal is just to try go 1-0 every week." Rookie Peña - Central Spartans Head Football Coach

Opening kickoff for the Mount Carmel game this Friday will be at 7 pm at Cal Jones Field, on the campus of Central Union High School.