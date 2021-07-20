Warriors ready to return to action

Sports

San Pasqual Athletics announces return after 2020 shutdown

WINTERHAVEN, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - San Pasqual Valley Athletics is ready for a comeback.

More than a year after the Corona Virus Pandemic had prompted the Warrriors program to shut down, it is now on the verge of returning to the athletics area, starting this coming Fall.

News 11 Sports recently ventured out to San Pasqual Valley High School; where the student athletes, coaching staff, and program administration expressed both joy and relief that they'll get a chance to play once again this upcoming school year.

Summer workouts are already underway for the sports of football and basketball, with a renewed interest by the student body to participate in the Warriors Athletics program with a hope for a huge culture change from year's past.

"We've had more and more kids come out and especially a lot of the younger students have been starting to come out. We're starting to have a bigger freshman class and they're really excited." Daniel Gardner - San Pasqual Warriors Head Football Coach

"I love to see our kids, our students, our Warriors out there practicing. So I know it's gonna take us a while, but they have the true Warrior heart and so I know that they're going to get where they need to be fast." Juan Morales - San Pasqual Warriors Principal

San Pasqual Valley has plans to give a bigger boost to it's athletics program, with a new gym currently under construction, as well as other equipment upgrades in the works.