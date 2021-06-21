Antelope camp recap

Sports

AUHS capped off recent baseball and softball camp

WELLTON-TACNA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Antelope Union High School Athletics recently held a 2 week long baseball and softball camp on the Ram's campus.

140 kids participated in the camp between the ages of 5 to 14.

Current Rams baseball and softball student athletes, along with Athletic Director Rocky Jaime volunteered their time to teach the youngsters the nuances of these sports.

The camp wrapped up this past Friday with a water fun day to help beat the recent heat wave.



