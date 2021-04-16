San Luis: Chasing the Dream ( RAW Interview 4 )

Sports

San Luis boys soccer head coach Jesus Rojas reflects on the 2021 season that ended in a state runner-up finish

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The San Luis boys soccer team got everything they asked for during the 2021 season. First, they got to have a season. The 2021 season was initially called off due to COVID-19 concerns but soon reinstated by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Once the season started the Sidewinders were ready finishing the regular season undefeated at 9-0 and also earning the #1 seed in the 6A state playoffs.

Winning a state title for the first time in school history was the season goal. The team they wanted to face in the title game was two time defending champion Brophy Prep. San Luis would achieve both and fall short in the final in a penalty kick shootout. San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas reflects back on the team's amazing run.