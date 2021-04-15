San Luis: Chasing the Dream ( RAW Interview 3 )

Sports

The raw, uncut, unedited interview with San Luis goalie Martin Sanchez

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - In 2021, the San Luis boys soccer team set out on a quest for the school's first ever Arizona state soccer title. This would be the school's third ever appearance and first in class 6A, the biggest in the state. Senior goalie Martin Sanchez talks about the season in which the Sidewinders never lost in regulation or overtime but fell short in the state title game due to the penalty kick shootout.

Just all the great memories of playing varsity soccer for one of the best school's in the state, in my opinion San Luis senior goalie Martin Sanchez

https://youtu.be/2svlqoRPwyU