Kofa softball edges San Luis

Sports

Lady Kings win on solid pitching performance from Ahjaida Solomon.

SAN LUIS, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - For the 1st time this Spring, the Kofa Lady Kings and San Luis Sidewinders softball programs would cross paths.

It would turn out to be a pitching duel between Kofa's Ahjaida Solomon and San Luis' Daysy Juarez.

Runs would be at a premium in this game, as both pitchers played all 7 innings that would end in a 4-1 result; giving Kofa it's 3rd win of the season.

Solomon was almost flawless in her performance, notching 11 strikeouts in the Lady King's 3-run win.

Meanwhile, Kayla Porchas was Kofa's offensive star.

She knocked in all 4 of the Crimson and White's RBI's.

On the San Luis side, Juarez put in a gutsy pitching performance; keeping the score close, but giving up 3 runs in the 7th inning.

Both of these teams will meet again at Kofa on Tuesday night of next week.