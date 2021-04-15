CBS 13 Sports: Lady Raiders sweep doubleheader

Sports

Senior pitcher Alanie Ornelas leads Cibola over Maricopa while the Raiders baseball team struggles

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Entering Wednesday's doubleheader with Maricopa, the Cibola Lady Raiders had won five of their past seven contests. Cibola felt right at home against the Rams as senior Alanie Ornelas paced the Lady Raiders on the mound in game one. Cibola took both games from Maricopa, winning game one 12-1 fueled by a seven run second inning. The Lady Raiders kept the bats churning out runs in game two winning 18-4. Cibola is now 8-4 on the season.

Meanwhile, across the Cibola High School campus, the Cibola baseball team also hosted a doubleheader with Maricopa. The Rams came to Yuma with only one win on the season. The Rams would leave Cibola with two more, sweeping the Raiders by scores of 8-6 and 6-4. Cibola falls to 3-9 on the season.