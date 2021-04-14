San Luis: Chasing the Dream ( RAW Interview 2 )

Sports

In this raw, uncut and unedited interview, San Luis striker Ricardo Famania shares the importance of the Sidewinder fans

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - CBS 13 Sports continues the coverage of the San Luis boys soccer team's run at a 6A state championship. Senior striker Ricardo Famania, who was also named to the all-conference first team, shares his thoughts on what the season was like playing through COVID-19 protocols and uncertainty.