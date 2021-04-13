San Luis: Chasing a Dream ( RAW Interview 1)

Sports

The full raw, unedited, unfiltered interview with San Luis midfielder, senior Angel Martinez

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The San Luis boys soccer team never lost a game in regulation during the 2021 season. They never lost a game in overtime or in sudden death periods. They're only loss came in the AIA 6A Championship game against two time state defending champion, Brophy Prep. All week long, CBS 13 Sports is releasing the raw, uncut interviews with the San Luis players and head coach who used grit, determination and perseverance to make school history.