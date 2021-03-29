Raiders shut out

Sports

March 29th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola Raiders baseball is off to a rough start to it's Spring season, dropping 5 of it's 1st 6 games.

In those games, the Gold and Black have struggled with it's pitching and offensive consistency; especially in the 2 losses to arch-rival Gila Ridge.

The Raiders would get another tough test on Monday afternoon, this time hosting Mountain Ridge.

Starting pitcher Antonio Torres would get off to a solid start, as he retired the side in the top half of the 1st inning, including a strikeout.

But, the offense couldn't find any offensive rhythm, as the visitors kept the Raiders off the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Cibola would give up 6 runs in the loss.

The Raiders will look to rebound in early April, as they take on the Kofa Kings twice next week.