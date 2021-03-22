San Luis baseball enjoying some home cookin’

Sports

Sidewinders score 11 runs with two outs in bottom of 2nd inning to secure third straight home win

SAN LUIS, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Monday evening at San Luis High School, the Sidewinders baseball team welcomed the Yuma Criminals. Both teams entered the contest 2-1. San Luis had muscled together a two game winning streak by out scoring their opponents 20-3 during that span.

The game started close but an error would lead to a tidal wave of runs. In the bottom of the second with two outs and the bases loaded, Martin Miranda lined a short hop to short that was mishandled. The Sidewinders would go on to score 11 runs with two outs in the bottom of the second. San Luis cruises at home behind the arm of sophomore Alejandro Vanegas.

San Luis is now 3-1 on the season, all of their games have been at home. They host Hamilton at home on Friday before heading on the road for three games. In their current three game win streak, the Sidewinders have outscored their foes 37-3.