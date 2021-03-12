Lady Mats quarantine

Sports

March 12th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College women's basketball is in a late season hiatus.

Despite exercising extra-cautious protocols in keeping it's student athletes, coaches, and game officials guarded from the Coronavirus, Matador athletics is locking down all activities for it's women's basketball team.

Due to possible exposure to members of the Lady Mats squad, every player will be in isolation for a 10 day period for health monitoring.

This, in accordance with the COVID protocols at AWC.

This move essentially cancels the next 2 conference games for the Lady Mats.

The next scheduled game for AWC will be on March 23rd.



