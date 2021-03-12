COVID-19 derails Duke’s chance at NCAA Tournament

Sports

Duke pulled out of the ACC tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test, end a streak of 24 straight NCAA tournament appearances

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Duke men's basketball team stepped away from the ACC tournament after a member of the team Tier 1 personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Duke needed to win the ACC tournament to gain access to the NCAA mens basketball tournament next week. This snaps a streak of 24 straight appearances made by the Blue Devils at the big dance.

Defending champion Virginia also opted out of the ACC tournament after a player tested positive. The Cavaliers are a lock to make the NCAA tournament but whether they will be allowed to is yet to be determined.

The Kansas Jayhawks also bowed out of their tournament on Friday due to positive COVID tests. Kansas is till expected to be a high seed in the tournament.

The full 68 team field will be selected this Sunday on CBS.