Sidewinders advance

Sports

March 9th, 2021

SAN LUIS, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders came into the condensed season with high expectations.

After the end of the regular season, they would wind up undefeated at 10-0 and sit in the 6A state tournament as the #1 seed.

The Sidewinders dominance would continue on Tuesday night in the 1st round of the playoffs against Sandra Day O'Connor.

San Luis would take a 6-0 lead in the 1st 20 minutes of the match, including 2 goals by Erick Mejia.

In the 2nd half, Mejia would come close to getting a hat trick, but would be tripped up in the box to draw a penalty kick.

Team captain Emmanuel Apodaca would score on the kick to seal the deal with the 7-1 win.

The Sidewinders will next take on Desert Vista in the quarterfinal round this coming Saturday at San Luis.