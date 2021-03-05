“Let Them Play” organizer reacts

Sports

BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley based "Let Them Play" organizer shares his reaction to Thursday's announcement of the settlement with the state of California.

On the heels of the lawsuit settlement, officially opening the door for all youth sports to play in the Golden state, Brawley based organizer Ryan Rebollar is pleased with this current event.

"The reaction that we had throughout California, Imperial Valley, San Diego CIF San Diego Section was, was joy. We were happy that all all youth sports in California are allowed to do play, effective immediately."

But he says that there are still hurdles to overcome in Imperial County for area prep student athletes to participate in any sport they choose, whether it be indoors or outdoors.



"We don't want to limit our kids just to 1 sport, we were small town community here. Everybody plays every single sport, coaches coach multiple sports, we want to give them that opportunity for the next 3 months of the school year to open up and say, let's, let's play. Let's go. What's going on the court, all hands on deck."

Rebollar is hopeful the Imperial County health director, the state's Department of Health, the CIF-San Diego Section, and local parents and student athletes can come together to work out a plan to get student athletes back into school and into athletic competition.