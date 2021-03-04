Hawks continue late season surge

Sports

The Gila Ridge boys soccer team is undefeated in their past five games heading into the playoffs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - On February 19th, the Gila Ridge boys soccer team's record stood at 3-2. Since that time, the Hawks have not lost compiling a 4-0-1 record in their past five games including surviving two of those games in overtime.

Gila Ridge Senior Sam Polk takes a shot on goal Thursday versus Apollo

On Thursday night, the Hawks won their regular season home finale at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Apollo 3-0. The Hawks will finish the regular season on Friday as they hit the road to face the Higley Knights at 6:00 p.m.