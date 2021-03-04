Hawks continue late season surge
The Gila Ridge boys soccer team is undefeated in their past five games heading into the playoffs
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - On February 19th, the Gila Ridge boys soccer team's record stood at 3-2. Since that time, the Hawks have not lost compiling a 4-0-1 record in their past five games including surviving two of those games in overtime.
On Thursday night, the Hawks won their regular season home finale at Veterans Memorial Stadium against Apollo 3-0. The Hawks will finish the regular season on Friday as they hit the road to face the Higley Knights at 6:00 p.m.
