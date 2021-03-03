Matadors take down Monsters at Kammann Field

Sports

The Arizona Western baseball team starts off March with a doubleheader sweep over Eastern Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - The Arizona Western baseball team ended the month of February losing three of their final five games. The Matadors looked to gain a fresh start with a new month as they welcomed the Gila Monsters of Eastern Arizona to Kammann Field on March 2nd for an afternoon double header.

In game one, Elvis Parra toed the rubber for the Matadors and went the distance while striking out 10. The Mats used four first inning runs to their advantage in a 9-2 win.

AWC's Samuel Fabian rips an RBI double versus Eastern Arizona.

In Game two saw the Matadors jump out to another early lead to aid starter D.J. Contreras. The Mats also showed off their gloves defensively in a decisive 14-4 win. The doubleheader sweep elevated AWC's record to 11-3 overall and also pushed their home record at Kammann Field this year to 9-1. AWC will be in action again this Friday with an afternoon doubleheader at GateWay Community College.