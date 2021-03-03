AIA releases new mask mandate

Sports

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Prep athletes from the Desert Southwest to across Arizona can now say "masks off" when competing in their respective sports.

On Tuesday, the Arizona Interscholastic Association's executive board approved an in-competition mask mandate.

Effective starting next week, Winter prep sports athletes competing in the playoffs can do so without masks.

The same goes for all upcoming Spring sports games that are scheduled to start on March 12th.

While referees officiating games will also not be required to wear masks; all attending fans, coaches, and athletes that are off the field or court during any given game will still be required to wear a mask.



