Raiders top the Criminals

Sports

March 2nd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the regular season draws closer to it's conclusion, the Yuma boys basketball team was hopeful that the 2nd leg of it's series against Cibola would favor better than the 1st.

In the beginning, it seemed like the Criminals had a fighting chance.

The start of the 1st quarter saw both teams trading early baskets, as the Criminal's Isaac Lopez and Connor Franklin both made early scoring contributions to keep Yuma in the game.

But in the end, it would be the Raiders that would prevail, as the Gold and Black would eventually pull away for the 70-41 victory.

Cibola's Jonah Ponder led the Raiders with 17 points, while teammate Trey Banks contributed 15 points in his own right.

The Raiders would sweep the season series between the 2 programs.