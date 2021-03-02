Hawks win in overtime

Sports

March 1st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Among all the challenges to playing a season amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Gila Ridge Hawks perhaps had the toughest time amongst all the Yuma Union High School District programs of consistently getting on the field.

A number of delays or cancellations have limited the number of matches the Hawks have got to play.

By late February, Ridge finally got it's game momentum, winning 2 of the 3 matches the Hawks played in that time span.

As the condensed regular season is drawing to a close this week, the Hawks are starting a series their final series of 3 matches.

On Monday afternoon, they got all they could handle with Raymond S. Kellis out of Glendale.

The Hawks and the Cougars were locked in a tough defensive battle that wasn't settled until overtime.

Ridge would score the only goal of the contest in extra time to eek out the victory.

The Hawks will next pay a visit to the Kofa Kings on Tuesday night.