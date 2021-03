Sports

For the second straight week, a player from Gila Ridge H.S. takes the top spot!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As another week of prep sports comes to an end, CBS 13 sports presents the top five plays of the week! Congrats to Kofa's Bianca Rodriguez, Yuma's Max Pacheco and Gila Ridge's Danika Haxton, Kourtney Celaya and Jamison Kay! Gila Ridge takes the top spot for the second week in a row! Will they make it three?