Sidewinders upend Lady Crims

Sports

February 16th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Less than a week after the San Luis girls soccer team put up an 11-nil victory at home against the Yuma Lady Criminals, they would try to go for an encore.

On Tuesday afternoon, the venue would shift to Doan Field at Yuma High School.

In the end, it wouldn't make much difference for the Lady Criminals.

From the opening minutes of the 1st half, the Sidewinders would pick up where they last left off, coming away with the 8-nil win.

Mariela Rodriguez led the way for San Luis, coming away with 4 goals.

Teammate Victoria Clark had a hat trick of goals and an assist in the win.

Meanwhile, Paola Carrillo contributed a goal and 2 assists.